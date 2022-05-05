Heavy vehicles hit by ban on all 3 major Goa-Belagavi routes

Hundreds of trucks travelling between Goa and Belagavi on a daily basis have been severely affected after being temporarily prohibited from using all three major routes via Chorla, Anmod and Amboli.

While authorities in Goa have banned movement of heavy vehicles in wake of ongoing reconstruction work at Chorla Ghat, Karnataka authorities have imposed a ban on heavy vehicles at Anmod Ghat and Maharashtra police have imposed restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles due to the fragile Amboli Ghat section.

As a result, hundreds of heavy vehicles between Goa and Belagavi are now forced to travel an additional 80 kilometres using a distant route via Karwar, putting the transporters into huge inconvenience and losses.

In its press note, the office of the PWD Executive Engineer at Panaji informed that “the existing NH-748 between Sakhali and end of Chorla Ghat would be closed for all types of heavy vehicular traffic from May 4 to May 11 for the purpose of improvement of road surface by laying hot mix carpet.”

“During this period, all heavy vehicles are to be diverted via Anmod Ghat,” the press note added.

However, Karwar authorities have also banned the movement of heavy vehicles via Anmod in wake of construction work by NHAI authorities.

Incidentally, many truckers are not aware of orders imposed by Karwar authorities and have been reaching the Anmod check post, only to be asked to turn back, causing them huge inconvenience.

“To make matters worse, the fragile Amboli ghat section has prompted Maharashtra police to impose restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles along the route,” Sameer Shigli, a leading fleet owner told The Goan.

“As a result, heavy vehicle drivers have to take the route via Canacona, Karwar and Dharwad to reach Belagavi by travelling about 80 extra kilometres.”

“With the soaring heat and rising fuel prices, freight costs have soared. Hence, we urge authorities to complete the reconstruction of the Chorla Ghat section within the stipulated period,” Shigli added.

