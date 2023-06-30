Govt Stressing On Skills Sector To Create New India, says CM Pramod Sawant

The private sector in Goa has large-scale job opportunities and till next July 15, around 10,000 youth would be offered an opportunity to be a trainee. Youth should grab this opportunity to show their skills, stated Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant.

He was addressing the audience after inaugurating Tata Strive Skill Centre started by Ponda Education Society (PES) at Farmagudi. Agriculture Minister and PES president Ravi Naik, PES secretary and Ponda Municipal Council president Ritesh Naik, Sarpanch Harsha Gawade and Tata Strive’s Anita Rajan were present on the occasion.

The government is stressing on skills sector to create a new India. Youth will get more opportunities due to this. Today’s youth have to search for jobs after getting higher education, but those who have learnt various skills will get more job opportunities. Those having skills in the tourism sector, have job opportunities available, stated the Chief Minister.



Ritesh Naik and Anita Rajan also spoke on the occasion.