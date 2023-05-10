Govt clarifies on paid holiday in Goa for Karnataka polls today

A day facing severe criticism for announcing a paid holiday in the State for assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled on Wednesday, May 10, the Goa government defended its action by citing a precedent set by the Karnataka government, which had also granted a paid holiday during the 2022 elections for the Goa Legislative Assembly.

A press statement issued by the Department of Information & Publicity on Tuesday states that the decision was considered as per Section 135-B of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951.

“Section 135-B of Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 states that every person employed in any business trade, industrial undertaking, or any other establishment and entitled to vote at election to the House of the People or the Legislative Assembly of a State shall on the day of Poll be granted a holiday. Karnataka being the neighbouring State has sizable electors in the State of Goa – a request was received from the Office of CEO, Karnataka necessitating the declaring of the Paid Holiday on the day of Poll and thus was considered favorably,” reads the release.

It further went on to state that the Government of Maharashtra too had issued a similar notification to facilitate the electors of Goa to exercise their franchise in accordance with the RP Act, 1951, during the polls in Goa last year.

Reacting to criticisms across the sectors over the Goa government’s ‘paid holiday’ announcement, Minister Mauvin Godinho slammed the concerns by the Opposition and Goa State Industries Association claiming these were unfounded and the decision is merely following an established practice. The industry association also suggested the possibility of seeking legal action to which Godinho asked them to not overreact.