'Goa's Traffic Signals To Be Centralized Under Single Agency,' Says CM Pramod Sawant

Mapusa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a strategic move to streamline the installation, control, operation, maintenance and upkeep of all traffic signals across Goa by assigning these responsibilities to a single agency.

About The Initiative

This initiative aims to enhance the performance and reliability of traffic signals, thereby improving traffic flow and reducing congestion at critical junctions throughout the state.

"This issue is connected to the home department as the police department is linked to the cameras installed on these signals. We are working on a system where all the signals will be managed by a single agency," Sawant stated.

The announcement came in response to concerns raised during Zero Hour by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao.

Leader Of Opposition Yuri Alemao Highlights Growing Frustration Of Commuters

Alemao highlighted the growing frustration among commuters due to the frequent failures of traffic signals at key intersections, especially during peak hours. He noted that signals at crucial junctions such as Atal Setu, Merces, Verna Industrial Estate, Nuvem, and Porvorim remain non-functional, leading to significant traffic jams.

"Recent responses to legislative assembly questions have revealed that the Department of Transport is not responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of traffic signals in Goa. This lack of accountability has exacerbated the problem, leaving commuters to deal with the resulting chaos," Alemao emphasized.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho Acknowledges The Importance & Relevance Of The Issue

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho acknowledged the importance and relevance of the issue. He explained that traffic signals had been installed at various locations under different arrangements, including corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and efforts by the transport department.

"Now, we are making a consolidated effort where one single agency will look after the traffic signals in the entire state. It is in the discussion stage as to how we are going to implement this. I want to resolve it as soon as possible," Godinho said.

Godinho also revealed that the issue is a regular topic at road safety council meetings. "I am aware of the matter and will take the necessary measures," he assured.

The government's decision to consolidate traffic signal management under a single agency is expected to address the persistent problems and improve the overall traffic situation in Goa.