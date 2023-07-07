﻿Goan Physiotherapist Shona Miranda Joins Spurs' Women's Team

Goan sports physiotherapist Shona Miranda was felicitated by Churchill Brothers FC on Thursday for having been appointed as the sports physiotherapist of the English club Tottenham Hotspur's senior women's team in London.

In a press statement, Churchill CEO Valanka Alemao said it was an honour for Goa that the Cavelossim-based Miranda became the first woman physiotherapist of the London-based club.

"Shona was the first woman sports physiotherapist to be roped in a senior men’s football team – Churchill Brothers Football Club. She discharged her duties with aplomb for five years before she moved to London to acquire a 2-year post-graduation degree with Middlesex University," Churchill Brothers said in the press release.

"Shona, who joined as a sports physiotherapist with Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, rose to become the full-fledged physiotherapist with the first senior women’s team which is playing in the Women’s Super League."

Shona disclosed that she is glad that she took up the profession due to her parents, father Laju, ex-Cavelossim Sarpanch, her mother, Telma, a former bank manager, her brother Cline, Churchill Alemao and Valanka Alemao for being her inspiration which enabled her to pursue a highly rewarding career.

‘’I started with the foundation team at Tottenham and later took over the senior women’s team. It is a privilege to work with such a grand team in London. I am passionate about my work in a country where healthcare facilities are of a very high standard,’’ Miranda was quoted as saying in the release.

“You perform as a professional and you are rewarded for your performance. You are held in high esteem and treated as one of theirs,’’ added Shona. ‘‘The journey has been tough, yet very sweet, with the credit going to my parents whose support has been phenomenal, without which all this would not have been possible.’’