Goa: Youth held for buying stolen phone in Mapusa

His dream purchase of a mobile phone soon turned out to be a nightmare, when a youth from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on charges of buying a stolen phone in Mapusa.

Priya (Jyoti) Vaingankar from Khorlim-Mapusa had filed a complaint that her phone had gone missing from her house.

Mapusa Police then put the phone's IMEI on a tracking system and on Wednesday night, found that the device was being used at the Mapusa KTC bus stand.

Accordingly, police went to the site and arrested the accused, Pavankumar Subhash Bin (19). He told the police that he had bought the phone from a person for Rs 10,000.

The police are on the lookout for the person who had stolen the phone and the case is being investigated by Hawaldar Keshav Naik.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:38 PM IST