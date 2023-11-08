﻿Goa: Youth Booked For Carrying Live Ammunition At Dabolim Airport

Dabolim Airport | The Goan Network

VASCO: A youth from Maharashtra was booked after live ammunition was found in his possession during the screening process prior to boarding a flight at Dabolim airport.

According to sources, Niket Anupkumar Taori (21) of Tulsi Raigad Colony, Khamgaon, Buldhana in Maharashtra.

Taori was travelling from Goa to Mumbai on an Indigo Airlines flight from Dabolim Airport.

Live ammunition detected during screening process

“We received a complaint from CISF Inspector M Surendra Reddy who came with the accused to the Dabolim Airport police station. The complaint stated that at around 4.30 hours CISF Sub Inspector Deepak Agarwal detected live ammunition from a passenger’s wallet during the screening process. On inquiry, it was revealed that the accused did not have any valid license to carry the ammunition,” said the source.

ASI Santosh Gaonkar is carrying out further investigation under the supervision of PI Sherif Jacques and guidance of Mormugao DySP Salim Shaikh.