Goa: WRD inspects desilting work after Nuvem locals complain

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) inspected the desilted stretch of the river Sal in Nuvem on Wednesday after farmers and members of the village bio-diversity management committee expressed their displeasure over how the contractor had executed the desilting work.

A senior WRD official is believed to have assuaged the feelings of the locals, including the farmers over the work, promising to take up separate work along the stretch to the satisfaction of the residents.

Chairman of the Nuvem Bio-diversity Management Committee Jose Roque Andrade told the media that he was not at all happy with how the desilting work was carried out by the authorities.

“The desilting work has not been done properly as per the norms. They were supposed to remove the silt, but they just went about the work recklessly,” he said, fearing that the silt dumped along the river embankment will all flow into the adjoining fields, destroying the agricultural fields.

Activist Zarinha Da Cunha said the work ought to have been carried out scientifically. “Desilting is required to be carried out properly. They have removed the vegetation and trees along the stretch. This has to be restored immediately,” she said.

A villager Everson Valles informed that the WRD officials had come for inspection on Wednesday upon complaints by the farmers and villagers. He said the officials have assured to deploy an official at the work to ensure that the desilting work is carried out scientifically.

President of Tenants Association Manuel said the farmers have informed the WRD official of the shortcomings that have come to light during the desilting work.

“The WRD officials have promised to take up the work the way the farmers want. Desilting is a good work which will help reduce flooding,” he said, while thanking the WRD officials for promising to take up the work as per the norms.