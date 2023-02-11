Goa: Workers across parties unite in Pernem to save Mhadei

Workers of various political parties in Pernem have joined hands in the fight to save Mhadei and will plan a mega meeting in the taluka.

“The agitation is not against any one party, but to support the Mhadei Bachao movement, and to spread awareness in each ward,” said Deepak Kalangutkar of Save Mhadei, Save Goa movement, at an all-party meet in the Mandrem panchayat office.

The meeting was attended by former ZP member Deepak Kalangutkar, Parse Sarpanch Ajay Kalangutkar, Adv Prasad Shahapurkar, former ZP member Arun Bankar, Harmal Sarpanch Bernadette Fernandes, Keri Panch Dattaram Naik, former sarpanch Amol Raut, Tuem Deputy Sarpanch Sachin Kandolkar, panch members Hari Parsekar, Ulhas Arolkar, Jagannath Parsekar, Agarwada former Sarpanch Amol Raut, Parmesh Mayekar and others.

Questioning the absence of both MLAs from Pernem in the meeting, it was decided to ask them to make their position clear in the Save Mhadei movement.

Some members suggested awareness campaigns in all schools, panchayats, Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals, social organisations and self-help groups in the fight to save Mhadei.

They also felt that all panchayat should pass resolutions in their respective gram sabhas to save the Mhadei river.

“If Goans do not take to the streets, the issue will not be resolved easily. Hence, forgetting the differences among ourselves, all should come together and fight,” appealed Kalangutkar, while adding that corner meetings would be held in each ward to create awareness among locals.

Rajan Korgaonkar, Arun Bankar, Vinayak Chari, Adv Prasad Shahapurkar, Santosh Shetgaonkar, Jagannath Parsekar, Vithoba Bagli, Hari Parsekar, Nilesh Kandolkar, Ulhas Arolkar and Santosh Korkhandkar also spoke at the meeting.

