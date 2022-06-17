e-Paper Get App

Goa: Work on to remove old Bandhara in Sattari

Friday, June 17, 2022
article-image

Valpoi: The Water Resources Department has begun work to remove the old Bandhara at Ganje-Sattari.

Residents and farmers in the area had been demanding the removal of the old Bandhara after the construction of the new Bandhara at a cost of Rs 100 crore under the scheme 'Pani Aadwa Pani Jirwa'.

With the construction of the new Bandhara, the old Bandhara was in a state of disuse and had obstructed the flow of water.

Following public demands to remove the old Bandhara, the WRD decided to demolish the old Bandhara.

When contacted, Valpoi WRD Assistant Engineer Shailesh Pokale said work to remove the old Bandhara had begun two days ago.

