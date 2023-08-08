Goa: Work On GSUDA Parking Project Begins After Bitter Row

Parking Lot | The Goan Network

MARGAO: Even as work on the multi-level parking project has hit a block for reasons best known to the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) and the government, work on the Goa State Urban Development Agency’s (GSUDA) parking lot at the city’s Old market has finally got underway after a bitter row.

A visit to the MMC-acquired land at the old market has revealed that soling work on the parking lot is presently underway. It’s not clear whether the MMC has finally issued the NOC to execute work on its acquired land, but work on the project has started in right earnest at the site.

Work stopped in May

Work on the parking lot was stopped in May by the MMC on the ground that GSUDA did not obtain the NOC from the municipality at the time of execution of work. GSUDA officials, however, insisted that the agency is taking up the ground-level parking project as per the resolution of the civic body.

Soling work is underway

"Our contractor has started work on the parking lot at the Old market. Work on soling is underway at the site. The work, though delayed after the MMC stopped the work in May, is now progressing at the site," remarked a GSUDA official.

The project had kicked up a row after Goa Forward Party chief & Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai along with citizens and party-backed MMC councillors laid the foundation stone after the government cancelled the programme at the eleventh hour.

