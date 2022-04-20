Goa: Woman found dead at Gulem

A woman, believed to be of the Lamani community, was found murdered at Gulem on Tuesday evening.

According to Canacona police sources, the dead body of a woman between 35 and 40 years of age was found lying in the bushes behind the Government Primary School at Gulem across the eastern side of the NH-66 road.

The unknown body is highly decomposed and is believed to be of a Lamani woman clad in Lamani attire, informed sources.

Canacona police, who were alerted by some locals, suspect foul play in the death of the woman, and have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem.

SP Sammy Tavares and DySP Santosh Desai in the presence of Canacona Police Inspector PI Pravin Gawas visited the site and has launched an investigation into the suspected murder of the unknown woman, even as the dead body is believed to be a minimum of 2-3 days old.

This news is reported by The Goan.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11:26 AM IST