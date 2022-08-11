e-Paper Get App

Goa: With cops on poll duty, jewellery shop burgled in Canacona’s Chaudi market

Sanjay Vernekar informed that the value of the silver items and 1 gram of gold found missing from the shop could be around Rs 1 lakh.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Goa: With cops on poll duty, jewellery shop burgled in Canacona’s Chaudi market | The Goan Network

With the police busy on election duty across Canacona taluka, burglars broke into a jewellery shop at the Chaudi market and stole jewellery worth about Rs 1 lakh late Tuesday night.

The goldsmith Sanjay Vernekar said he would hardly keep much jewellery in the shop overnight and would only bring the ordered items in the shop on the day of delivery.

Vernekar informed that the value of the silver items and 1 gram of gold found missing from the shop could be around Rs 1 lakh.

Canacona PI Chandrakant Gawas said the investigation was taken up immediately after the incident was reported early Wednesday morning.

When asked if the police beat teams were not on duty on Tuesday night, Gawas said, “Though most police officials were deputed on election duty, the beat teams have been keeping a close eye in villages going to polls on Wednesday. The regular beat police teams may have remained away from Chaudi town for some hours past midnight.”

“Though no clue has come to light, an investigation has been launched and we are confident of nabbing the culprits,” said PI Gawas.

Many in the business fraternity have, however, expressed concern that the lack of police beat teams in the commercial town of Chaudi may have emboldened burglars to target the jewellery shop.

HomeGoaGoa: With cops on poll duty, jewellery shop burgled in Canacona’s Chaudi market

RECENT STORIES

'TMC has become a party of thieves': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after Anubrata Mandal arrested...

'TMC has become a party of thieves': Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after Anubrata Mandal arrested...

Mumbai updates: Tata Marathon to be held in city on January 15 after two-year gap

Mumbai updates: Tata Marathon to be held in city on January 15 after two-year gap

Navi Mumbai: Women's Vigilance Committee to reach out to citizens for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' ahead of...

Navi Mumbai: Women's Vigilance Committee to reach out to citizens for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' ahead of...

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Arvind Kejriwal

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi to strictly enforce mask fines in view of COVID-19 spike

Delhi to strictly enforce mask fines in view of COVID-19 spike