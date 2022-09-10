Goa wins Best Wedding Destination award at Ahmedabad Trade Fair

Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) has won the award for Best Wedding Destination 2022 at the recently concluded Trade Fair at Ahmedabad.

The award was received by Vishesh Naik, senior marketing manager at GTDC, and Rodlin Mascarenhas, Assistant Director at the Department of Tourism. Karnesh Sharma, the Director Tourism with Punjab government, and Sanjiv Agarwal,CEO of FairFest, had presented the award.

At the Trade Fair, GTDC enthralled and mesmerised the visitors with a stall showcasing the Goan theme.

The stall highlight various aspects of Goa and various categories of tourism, including hinterland, culture, heritage and wellness, to the visitors.

The visitors were also made aware of activities such as scuba diving, river rafting, bungee jumping, e-bike tours that are available for tourists when they arrive in the state.

