Goa: When HC had asked GWMC to take steps in transporting RDF at the earliest

The High Court at the last date of hearing has conveyed a message loud and clear that the Court expects all concerned to take such steps as are necessary for the expeditious transportation of the Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) from Sonsodo.

The High Court had made the observation at the last date of hearing after the status report filed by the government had expressed concern about the disposal of the RDF from Sonsodo.

The High Court’s observations came after the government pointed out that the agency engaged in remediating the legacy dump is required to clear/ transport the RDF by December 2024, with the Court observing “Nevertheless, we expect Respondent No. 9 to take steps to transport this RDF at the earliest”.

Sources in the know do not rule out the possibility of the RDF being covered with tarpaulin sheets in the coming monsoons in the event the RDF, estimated to be thousands of cubic metres, is not transported in the next three months. “We are taking all possible steps to ensure that the RDF is transported expeditiously from Sonsodo. But, since we have to depend on the cement factories from Karnataka to accept the RDF, the process of transportation of the RDF cannot be achieved overnight. Anyway, the Corporation has time till December 2024 to ensure the RDF generated during the remediation process is carted out of Sonsodo,” the official added.

