e-Paper Get App

Goa: Water seepage inside Margao court building as tarpaulin sheets covering roof blows off

A fire tender was stationed near the court building around noon to cover the roof with the tarpaulin sheets.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Sunday, July 17, 2022, 03:07 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The Margao Civil and Criminal Court building was back in the news on Saturday when the tarpaulin plastic sheets covering the roof were blown away by the strong winds.

Water seepage was reported not only in the building corridors but inside a courtroom, once again bringing to the fore that the building is not safe from the heavy rains.

In a bid to fix the issue and to put the plastic sheets back on the roof, the Margao fire brigade was called on Saturday noon. A fire tender was stationed near the court building around noon to cover the roof with the tarpaulin sheets.

Fire Officer Gill D’Souza told The Goan that while the firemen have managed to cover the building roof with the tarpaulin sheets, the front portion of the building will be taken up in the evening.

City-based lawyers pointed out that water seepage was reported from a courtroom, with the staff placing buckets in one of the rooms. “The situation is back to haunt the lawyers, litigants, staff and even the presiding officers. We have been told that the water seepage threatened to affect the records and documents,” a lawyer informed.

Lawyers under the banner of the South Goa Advocates Association had stayed away from Margao Civil and Criminal Court building earlier this week to highlight the issue of water seepage and the pitiable condition of the building. Law Minister Nilesh Cabral, who rushed to assuage the sentiments of the legal fraternity has promised to fix the issue during the dry spell.

Read Also
Goa: MMC wants to send city’s daily wet waste to Saligao plant for treatment
article-image
HomeGoaGoa: Water seepage inside Margao court building as tarpaulin sheets covering roof blows off

RECENT STORIES

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Kallakurichi student death: Sec 144 imposed after protesters torch school buses, police vehicles

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow