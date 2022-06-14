Goa: Water logging ﻿stops at Gandhi circle

Workers busy clearing the cross drain at the Gandhi circle, on Monday, to stop water logging from taking place | Manuel Vaz via The Goan

Old Goa: A day after The Goan highlighted the issue of water logging at Gandhi circle in Old Goa, Cumbarjua MLA Rajesh Faldessai stepped in and sent workers to clean the cross drain.

The workers arrived early Monday morning and worked till afternoon to clear the cross drain of the silt, which allowed the smooth flow of the rainwater from the cross drain to the stormwater drain.

As the water logging stopped, it provided relief to the road users particularly the two-wheeler riders and the pedestrians.

It may be recalled that The Goan had highlighted that water logging was taking place at the Gandhi circle even as the State witnessed its first rains.

The locals had informed that the cross drain had been blocked which resulted in the accumulation of rainwater at the site.

