Goa: Waste Dump At Old Fish Market In Margao Catches Fire

Firefighting at the old fish market on late Tuesday night. | The Goan Network/Santosh Mirajkar

Margao: ﻿Margao Fire Brigade rushed to the old fish market behind the Margao Municipal building after the waste dumped at the site was engulfed by a major fire.

The fire brigade first rushed to the spot at around 11 pm and returned back past midnight following a call that the fire has resurfaced at the area.

In the absence of a suitable place to dispose of garden and coconut waste, besides other waste, the old fish market area has come in handy for the Margao Municipal Council to dispose of the waste at the site. This is the second time in recent months that the waste dumped at the old fish market has been engulfed by a major fire.