Goa: Villagers complain of dust pollution amid sewage line work in Benaulim

Margao: Residents of Pedda-Benaulim on Wednesday bitterly complained of dust pollution caused by the digging of roads by the PWD to lay the underground sewage line to discharge the treated water into the river Sal.

The residents led by panchayat member Eslina Fernandes pointed out that the residents are facing major dust pollution since the contractor has not sprayed water to keep the dust at bay.

She said the PWD may have bulldozed with the work of laying the treated water sewage line under the guise of a High Court order, but the PWD and the contractor have no right to expose the residents to dust pollution.

She also claimed that several accidents have taken place on the dug road, demanding that the work of restoration is taken up on priority.

“The drains are all clogged with mud and need desilting. The contractor has only assured to spray water on the road, but in vain”, she said.

Activist Roque Fernandes said the dust pollution is so intense that one cannot make out whether it’s a road or someone’s property.

"The dust is entering the houses. People cannot open their shops in the locality, and locals cannot take out their vehicles. We will write to the Collector”, he added.

Another resident Luis Fernandes pointed out that the residents are not stopping the work, but warned that they would have no option if the authorities do not get the contractor to spray water on the roads.

Another resident Menino Fernandes demanded immediate restoration of the road, and to mitigate the hardships faced by the people.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 01:49 PM IST