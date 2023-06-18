Goa: VHP Protests Karnataka Govt’s Move To Scrap Anti-Conversion Law

While the Karnataka BJP has warned of massive protests against the Congress government for scrapping the Anti-Conversion Law in the state, right-wing organisations have been staging protests across the state.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday staged a huge protest in Belagavi at around 10 am from Chenamma Circle here and proceeded to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. VHP leaders accompanied by the swamiji’s and Hindu religious heads submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

The memorandum stated that India is a Hindu nation, the Constitution of India has allowed other religions to live in communal harmony in the country.

“We have accepted it wholeheartedly. But, we strongly condemn conversion of Hindus into other religions by offering money or threatening or forcibly. It is the duty of every Hindu to protect Hindus getting converted into other religions,” states the memorandum.

“Apart from citizens belonging to other religions, the majority Hindus have cast their votes for the Congress government. Congress has come into power due to Hindu votes and not by votes from the minority. But, the decision of the Congress government to scrap the anti-conversion bill is like betraying the entire Hindu community. This government must withdraw its decision of scrapping the bill,” president of VHP North Karnataka zone Dr SR Ramanagouder said.

VHP workers also condemned the Congress government's decision of removing the lessons on Savarkar and other personalities from school textbooks to please the minorities.

Krishna Bhat, Ujwala Badavanache, Murugendra Patil, Sharad Patil and others were present.