Goa: Velim MLA interacts with farmers over saline water entering fields

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Margao: Velim MLA Cruz Silva had an interaction with the farmers of Velim and Ambelim villages in a bid to resolve the issue of saline water entering the paddy fields.

After the interaction with the farmers and understanding their grievances, the MLA has now planned to invite officials of the agriculture and other departments to resolve the long pending issues.

After the meeting, Cruz pointed out that the farmers have been facing the problem of saline water entering the fields due to the non-maintenance of the sluice gates.

“The sluice gates are either not maintained properly or they are lying in a state of neglect,” he said, adding that the officials of the Agriculture and WRD will be invited to the next round of discussion in a bid to address the issues.

He said the farmers have evinced keen interest in cultivating the fallow paddy fields if the perennial issues of saline water entering the fields are addressed.

“This is an issue that needs to be discussed with the officials of the Agriculture department and WRD. I am confident that a way would be found out to address the issues, which will facilitate in reviving fallow fields for agriculture,” Cruz added.

