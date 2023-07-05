Goa: Vehicles parked in front of Mapusa police station cleared

﻿Workers engaged to clear the footpath in front of the Mapusa police station on Tuesday. |

Call it the ‘Janata Darbar’ effect or simply resolving people’s problems.

Mapusa Police, against whom a citizen had raised a grievance at the Janata Darbar, acted swiftly and cleared the accident/scrapped vehicles parked in front of the police station to make parking space available for the public visiting the police station.

Police authorities removed six four-wheelers, one rickshaw and two motorcycles which remained parked in front of the police station for more than a year.

The footpath in front of the police station was also cleaned and branches of trees that were hanging low and obstructing the movement of citizens were also trimmed.

The Mapusa civic body later cleared the waste stacked up in the area giving the place a new and fresh look.

“It’s a fact that people coming to the police station needed space to park their vehicles. Soon after the issue was raised at the Janata Darbar, we inspected the area and decided to lift the vehicles promptly,” said Jivba Dalvi, SDPO Mapusa.

Dalvi also informed that conscious efforts will be made to maintain cleanliness around the parking space on a daily basis.

A citizen Paresh Palyekar had on Monday raised the issue of the vehicles that remained permanently parked in front of the police station denying opportunity to people visiting the police station.

The Mapusa SDPO informed that a ‘Samadhan Session’ (interaction with public) is held every third Saturday at the Mapusa Police Station which is chaired by him.

“If any person has any grievance, he or she can approach the SDPO during this programme from 11.00 am to 1.30 pm,” Dalvi said.

He further informed that a similar Samadhan has been scheduled at Anjuna Police Station on July 8, Colvale Police Station on July 15 and at Mapusa Police Station on July 22.