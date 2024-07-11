Goa: Vasco Municipal Garden Set for Revamp Under Forest Department's Management

Vasco: The Vasco municipal garden is likely to get a revamp and will be managed by the forest department. Deployment of private security guards to prevent misuse of infrastructure is also on the cards.

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar, Councillor Shami Salkar, MMC Chairperson Girish Borker, and forest department officials carried out a joint inspection of the Vasco municipal garden on Wednesday afternoon.

Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar Confirms Management Of Municipal Garden By Forest Department

Later speaking to media, Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar confirmed that the municipal garden would be maintained and managed by the forest department.

"This municipal garden has existed since the Portuguese era and despite having enough space, there is no proper utilisation of the garden and we had written to the forest department to take up the garden for proper greenery in the park,” said Krishna Salkar.

“Some civil works required in the garden will be taken through GSUDA. The playthings in the garden are broken and while the children are unable to use them, the garden is being misused for nefarious activity. We are also looking to set up an entire new layover plan for the garden so that we don't have to worry for the next 25 years," said Salkar.

No Plans To Hire Security Guards For The Garden

The Vasco MLA said there are also plans to hire private security guards for the garden to prevent misuse of playthings and to prevent antisocial activities in the garden.

Direction Given To Create At Least 1 Children's Park And Garden Across Every Taluka

Vishal Surve, the Dy Conservator of Forest said the Chief Secretary had directed to create at least one Children’s park and garden across every Taluka.

"We then met Vasco MLA Krishna Salkar who gave us the NOC for this garden and we moved the proposal that has been sanctioned this year. We will take over this Vasco municipal garden and maintain it continuously like the Ana Fonte, Agha Khan Garden in Margao or the Jogger’s Park in Panaji etc. The major facelift of civil works will be done by the MLA Krishna Salkar through the GSUDA and the garden landscaping and future maintenance will be taken up by us," said Surve.