Goa: Varca panchayat launches CSC for digital services

Goa: Varca panchayat launches CSC for digital services

The Common Services Centre (CSC) has been launched by the panchayat in association with M&M Enterprises, which is expected to not only help the villagers but the neighbouring villagers as well.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Goa: Varca panchayat launches CSC for digital services |
Goa: The Varca village Panchayat ushered in the New Year by launching a digital platform offering several citizen and business services for the well-being of the citizens of Varca.

The Common Services Centre (CSC) has been launched by the panchayat in association with M&M Enterprises, which is expected to not only help the villagers but the neighbouring villagers as well.

Sarpanch Salesiana Fernandes informed that the CSC would offer a host of services through the digital platform. These include Birth/Death Certificates, Forms 1 & 14, Residence Certificates, EShram Card,  Aadhar Card changes, PAN Card, Insurance Services and many more. She urged the people of Varca to avail of services in the village itself instead of going to the Matanhy Saldanha complex.

The Sarpanch said even the neighbouring villagers can avail of the digital platform to obtain their documents and other services.

Deputy Sarpanch Roland Fernandes said the Panchayat body had taken the decision to go in for the digital platform for the benefit of the villagers. “Instead of standing in a queue at the Matanhy Saldanha complex at Margao for documents and other services, the citizens can avail the services right here in the village on the digital platform,” he said.

Representatives of M&M Enterprise told the media that since the government is moving digital, the initiative by the Varca panchayat will go a long way in helping the citizens to get their services right in the village.

