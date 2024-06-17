Goa: Valpoi Police Seize Illegal Beef Weighing 3,000 Kg Worth ₹6 Lakh Being Transported From Belagavi To Goa

Representational Pic

Valpoi: In a major operation, Valpoi police intercepted a vehicle at Keri and seized approximately 3,000 kg of illegal beef valued at Rs 6 lakh that was being transported from Belagavi to Goa.

About The Incident

The incident occurred late Saturday when police stopped a pickup truck en route from Belagavi at Keri checkpoint. Upon inspection, it was found loaded with beef and the driver, Mehboob Subhani from Madina Galli, Belgaum, could not produce the required documents.

He was later arrested and a case was filed at the Valpoi police station. Police suspect a larger operation of illegal beef trafficking from Karnataka to Goa and have intensified monitoring at checkpoints following credible information received prior to the raid at Keri.

While Mehboob Subhani has been arrested, an ongoing investigation aims to uncover any additional suspects involved.

Authorities later disposed off the seized beef with proper documentation and impounded the vehicle. Further investigation is on as officials continue to pursue leads in the case.