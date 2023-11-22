Goa: Valpoi Civic Body Leases Out 40 Shops, To Earn ₹1.5 Lakh Revenue Per Month

Valpoi Civic Body Leases Out 40 Shops, To Earn ₹1.5 Lakh Revenue Per Month | The Goan network

VALPOI: The Valpoi Municipal Council (VMC) on Monday leased out 40 shops and is expected to earn a revenue of ₹1.5 lakh per month.

Speaking to reporters, VMC Chief Officer Dashrath Gawas said the council had invited bids for the 40 municipal shops. “We received a good response and except for about three shops, all others had over 3 persons bidding. The rent was fixed at ₹250 per sq mtr and the council will earn about ₹1.5 lakh as rent from the shops,” said Gawas. “The paperwork will be completed in the next 2-3 days, after which it will be handed over to those whose applications have been approved.

The VMC Chairperson Prasanna Gawas said the process to lease out the shops had received a good response. “Many people had applied for the 40 shops and all sealed applications were opened in a meeting today. This is for the first time in the history of the municipality that such a large-scale auction process has been carried out.”

“Importantly, locals were given an opportunity to take part in the process, and due to this, the development will be promoted in the Valpoi area through these shops and locals will also stand to benefit from these shops,” Gawas added.