Goa: Uvena Fernandes Hangs Up Whistle After Distinguished FIFA Career

Panaji: Uvena Fernandes, one of India's most respected FIFA assistant referees, announced her retirement from active officiating on July 2. She made history as the first and only Indian assistant referee to officiate in a FIFA World Cup final, specifically at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2016 in Jordan. Despite retiring from active refereeing, Uvena will continue to support Indian football as a referee assessor and instructor.

Uvena Fernandes On Her 20-Year-Long Career

Reflecting on her nearly 20-year career, Uvena said, "I believe I have done justice to my badge, achieving several milestones. Now, it is time to make way for the youngsters. I can contribute as an instructor or an assessor to continue supporting Indian football."

Uvena's impressive career includes being part of the elite FIFA panel and officiating in four matches, including the final, at the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2016. That same year, she received the prestigious AFC Special Referees Award. In 2018, she officiated at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup and participated in two Asian Games and four Women’s Asian Cups.

Read Also Goa: Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary Workers Demand Job Regularisation Over Dwindling Wages

When asked about her most memorable match, Uvena said, "Every match is important, whether it's the World Cup final or my first career match. The final of the U-17 Women's World Cup 2016 was the most memorable because I became the first Indian to officiate a World Cup final and made history."

About Uvena Fernandes

Born in Goa, Uvena started her football journey early in life and was recognized as a talented player. She represented Goa for almost a decade and played for India at the 2003 AFC Championship, competing against teams like Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Recalling her journey, Uvena said, "I lost my father when I was two, and my mother went abroad for work when I was in third standard. Despite ups and downs, if you are passionate and have a dream, you must work hard and never give up. It's about focusing on the positive things to move ahead in life."

Uvena emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication in her career, saying, "Throughout my 20 years as a professional referee, I have never had problems in my matches. It has been a smooth flow for me. Yes, I had to work hard and stay dedicated. You have to concentrate and have passion."

Off the pitch, Uvena is a Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force and balances her responsibilities as a wife and mother. She said, "I have to balance my life because I am a mother, a working woman, a wife, and have many roles. But I have always succeeded without difficulties in matches. My goals were clear, and I always did justice to my profession and passion."

Uvena finds strength in her 14-year-old son, who has been a significant part of her journey. She recalled, "My son remains my weakness and strength. He first watched me officiate a match between the Netherlands and India and asked his father why they weren’t passing the ball to me. He always traveled with me to events like the Subroto Cup or National championships."

Read Also Goa Forward Chief Vijai Sardesai Backs Loutolim Farmers In Battle For Khazan Fields

Chairman of the AIFF Referees’ Committee, Mr. K Sankar, praised Uvena, saying, "Uvena remained one of the best female referees in India. She gained respect in AFC and other continents through her performance. She is still very fit but has chosen to retire. She will now work as an instructor or referee assessor. She is a good talent and has the required knowledge and experience. I wish her the best in the future."