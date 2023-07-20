Goa: UTAA Cries Foul As Gaude Faces Calls For Resignation

Beleaguered Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude, who has come in the line of fire over the collapse of the slab at the open-air space of Kala Academy on Sunday, has sound support from the tribal organisation, United Tribal Alliance Association (UTAA).

With the chorus for the resignation of the minister growing with each passing day, UTAA chief Prakash Velip wondered whether it is an attempt to sabotage the voice of tribals or because certain people do not want Gaude to remain in the Cabinet out of jealousy.

The UTAA chief further demanded to know how come placards and banners found their way into the Goa Legislative Assembly, even as he has demanded an inquiry into the episode, to find any security lapse in the House.

“The permission of the Speaker is required to take anything inside, including banners. I was part of the opposition during my long career. During those days, the legislators were barred from even tearing documents and correspondence,” he said.

He added: “The members of the Assembly have the right to raise issues in the house, but carrying placards inside has come as a surprise. Tomorrow, they will take something else. The House is the Temple of Democracy. Such incidents should not happen. The Speaker should conduct an inquiry. The Speaker has got the right to order a probe.”

Addressing the media along with UTAA office bearers, Prakash Velip said since the government has ordered a probe into the Kala Academy episode, it is in the fitness of things that everyone waits for the probe to conclude.

Reminding that Govind Gaude is himself an artist, Velip said the Minister too is concerned over the collapse of the slab.

Urging the opposition parties to have patience since the government has ordered a probe, Velip said: “Let the truth come out. There are many agencies involved in the work.”

He said it is not correct to demand the resignation of the Minister, pointing out the railway accident as well as other episodes involving government projects.

