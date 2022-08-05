Goa: Uphill task for Margao civic body to keep promise of Sonsodo turn around by May | The Goan Network

Margao Municipal Chief Officer Rohit Kadam’s promise to bring a turnaround at Sonsodo by May next year may not ring in good news for Madgavkars.

The Margao Municipality, however, has a task at hand – how it would go about treating the 40 tonnes of wet waste generated in the commercial capital. There’s no treatment worth its name of the daily waste unloaded at the waste management plant shed at Sonsodo.

The Sonsodo waste management plant shed is still not emptied of the piled up waste and the RDF and inert generated via remediation carried out by the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC).

The Goa Waste Management Corporation’s plan to refurbish the Sonsodo shed at a cost of Rs 4.26 crore is yet to take off till date. GWMC’s proposal to rope in a contractor to take up treatment of the daily wet waste at Sonsodo pending construction of the two 25TPD bio-digesters too has not moved forward till date.

What’s interesting to note is that the GWMC had moved two separate proposals to refurbish the shed and for the appointment of the contractor around mid-June. A month and half now, and there’s no sign of the administrative approval yet to come from the government. Take note, the government’s administrative approval for the two projects is a condition precedent before they can see the light of day for the simple reason that the projects are proposed to be executed through the funds of the Finance Commission.

When The Goan contacted a senior Margao Municipal Council official over the fate of the two projects, the official exuded confidence of the government giving the nod by next week.

GWMC officials pointed out that the fate of the two garbage management projects in Margao depends on how fast the Margao Municipal Council obtains the administrative approval from the government. “Unless the MMC obtains the administrative approval, the question of taking the projects to the stage of tendering, does not arise,” asserted a GWMC official.

Incidentally, the GWMC has removed the remediation machinery from the Sonsodo waste management shed after remediating a portion of the piled waste that had accumulated inside the shed during the last two years for want of treatment.

Sources said the GWMC’s decision to shift the remediation machinery out of the shed has come after the MMC faced acute space shortage to unload the daily waste generated in the city.

