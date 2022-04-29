Goa: Unseasonal rains hit betel nut production in Sattari

Valpoi: Unseasonal rains have affected betel nut production in Sattari, causing severe losses to the betel nut growers in the taluka.

Betel nut is being cultivated in a number of areas in Sattari due to the high demand and this had contributed significantly to the economy in the taluka.

However, the unseasonal rains have affected betel nut production and the few betel nuts which were produced have turned black, generating low rates in the market.

According to sources at Goa Bagayatdar, a large number of black betel nuts have started arriving in the last fortnight.

Chandrakant Gaonkar, a betel nut grower from Kumthal-Sattari lamented that this year's unseasonal rains have badly hit betel nut production.

“This will cause us heavy losses as we are dependent on betel nut for our livelihood,” said Gaonkar.

When contacted, Valpoi ZAO Vishwanath Gawas confirmed that unseasonal rains this year has affected the production of betel nuts.

“To make matters worse, black colour of betel nuts in many areas have commanded low rates in the market,” said Gawas.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:22 PM IST