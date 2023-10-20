Goa: Unregistered Pre-Primary Schools Will Not Be Allowed To Operate, Announces CM

CM Pramod Sawant looks at VKS system | The G oan Network

PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday stated that pre-primary schools which have not registered with the Directorate of Education will not be permitted to operate in the State.

Stating that the government will monitor to ensure that pre-primary schools teach as per the National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines, Sawant said the inspection process will begin from next month.

Vidhya Samiksha Kendra launched

He was speaking after launching the Vidhya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Porvorim in the presence of IT Minister Rohan Khaunte, Chairman of Info Tech Corporation of Goa Dr Chandrakant Shetye, Secretary (Education) Prasad Lolayekar, Director of Education Sailesh Zingde, Director SCERT Shambu Ghadi, State Coordinator of Goa Samagra Shiksha John Silveira, and Co-founder and CEO of ConveGenius Jairaj Bhattacharya.

The chief minister said with the launch of VSK, Goa has entered the phase of new revolution in education.

“VSK will present dashboards and reports for districts, blocks, and individual schools. This real-time data will offer invaluable insights into student progress, teacher training, and overall school performance,” said Sawant.

“Following Gujarat, Goa becomes the second State to inaugurate AI-powered Vidhya Samiksha Kendra. The Directorate of Education is directed to take remedial classes for students who fall behind in their studies.”

The chief minister said the introduction of Vidhya Samiksha Kendra is all about giving students and educators the best tools for success.

“It’s the next big step in refining education in Goa using real-time data and feedback loops. The 6A framework of VSK including attendance, assessments, adaptive learning, administration, accreditation, and AI nudges will be setting new education benchmarks,” the CM said.

VSK powered by AI

“VSK powered by SwiftChat AI bots will make our students Sampoorn, our teachers Samarth, and administrators to be Sashakt while moving forward.”

The chief minister received an insider’s look at the VSK facility, spotlighting its real-time monitoring, advanced data infrastructures, and interactive features.

The VSK is powered by SwiftChat, an AI platform developed by ConveGenius at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Porvorim.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)