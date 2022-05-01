Goa: Under new 'Samadhan' initiative, DySPs will take up public issues on Saturdays

Margao: Samadhan – an initiative by newly-appointed Director General of Police, Jaspal Singh, to resolve public grievances by police officers at the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police, got underway at the Margao police sub-division on Saturday.

The concept is simple. Many a time, public grievances lay pending at the level of the head constable to a Police sub-inspector or a Police inspector manning a police station. Samadhan now offers an opportunity for the citizens and members of the public to take their grievances before a Sub-divisional Police Officer of the rank of DySP and get their issues redressed.

After inaugurating Samadhan at the Margao police sub-division in the presence of Sub-divisional Police Officer, DySP Sandesh Chodankar, district police Chief SP Abhishek Dhania said Samadhan now offers a platform to the citizens to their grievances to its logical conclusion.

“Many a time, senior police officers are preoccupied with their normal work, coming in the way of direct interaction with the citizens and complainants. The purpose behind Samadhan is that citizens and complainants can now take any issue with the DySP for a solution”, he said.

Dhania added: “Certain issues lying at the police station level hardly reach the police hierarchy and are not addressed. When the issue comes before an officer of the rank of SDPO, he can form a different opinion with a different thought process, which may help in finding a solution”.

Saying citizens can bring their complaints before Samadhan not directly connected to the Police department, the SP said the concerned SDPO can then pursue the matter with the concerned department from the law and order point of view.

“We have recently seen the bypass issue, which falls in the domain of other agencies. But from a law and order perspective, we could take up the matter with the concerned department. Similarly, we could take up the Sonsodo issue as it could emerge as a law and order problem”, he added.

To a question, SP Dhania said the concerned SDPO would hear the grievances of the citizens between 11 am and 2 pm on Saturdays.

“I will also come occasionally and hear the grievances. I will also go to Quepem and Ponda sub-divisions to launch the exercise”, he said.

While making a plea to the citizens to approach the SDPO with issues, Dhania said the officer will make sure that the problem is taken up with the concerned agency. “I appeal to the people to take advantage of the Samadhan platform initiated by the DGP”, he added.

