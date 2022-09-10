Goa: Two illegal structures, but different yardsticks while initiating action | The Goan Network

Mapusa: It’s a tale of two illegal structures but two different yardsticks while initiating action against them.

While the State government machinery has been found wanting in taking action against the demolition of illegal structures of Hotel Silver Sands at Colva the same administration acted in a tearing hurry to bring down the illegal structures of Curlies.

The Supreme Court had upheld the demolition order of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) against Hotel Silver Sands in 2018 and also dismissed an appeal filed in 2019 but yet the administration dragged its feet on the demolition of the hotel.

But in the case of Curlies, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order was out on September 8 and overnight the same administration worked with eager enthusiasm to rush to the Anjuna site as early as 7 in the morning and bring the structure down.

On Wednesday, the NGT pulled up the district administration and GCZMA officials for failing to act against the illegal structures of Hotel Silver Sands.

The green tribunal directed the Chief Secretary to initiate an inquiry and act against officials for failure to execute the demolition order of the Colva hotel.

“There was no need for such a hurry. Is the government our enemy? Did Sonali Phogat die here? There are thousands of people who visit Curlies. Police are in-charge of law and order and can come and check here anytime. Everybody will do what they want. This is turning out to be a banana republic,” said David D’Souza, who claimed to be the co-owner of Curlies.

He said, in the Regional Plan 2001, the entire area along the Anjuna coast was shown as a settlement zone.

“CRZ is land influenced by tidal action up to 500 metres from the high tide line. Is this land influenced by tidal action? Only Palolem and Anjuna beaches have been shown as settlement areas. This is not a dune beach. Anjuna and Palolem are pocket beaches,” he said.

Interestingly, several clubs/restaurants are hugging the Anjuna beach giving company to Curlies. Popular among these are Shiva Valley, UV Bar, Lilliput, Avava, which make a killing during the tourism season.

According to social activist & resident Ravi Harmalkar, there were several illegal clubs/restaurants run by businessmen from New Delhi along the Anjuna-Vagator coastal belt but no action is being initiated against them.

“In Vagator-Ozrant there are several illegal restaurants belonging to politicians of New Delhi. Why no action against them? If the government is serious about taking action against illegalities, then take action against all these structures. Why act against a Goan who has been running Curlies for the last 30 years?” Harmalkar asked.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan