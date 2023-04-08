Goa: Two held for impersonating PA and driver of IAS officer, duped people of ₹2.23 crore

Goa: Two held for impersonating PA and driver of IAS officer |

The Panaji Police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly impersonating personal assistant and driver of an IAS officer and cheating several local youths on the pretext of providing them with government jobs.

The accused, as per police records, have duped various job aspirants and a cab owner of ₹2.23 crore approx. As per Panaji Police, Dinkar Sawant and his accomplice Samir Dhawaskar impersonated the PA and the driver, respectively, of the IAS officer who currently holds one of the top positions in the state government.

Read Also Kerala government plans to help students find jobs while they pursue higher studies

Complaint filed by a victim who got cheated of over ₹10 lakh

They were arrested based on a complaint filed by one Mukesh Naik of Ponda who accused the duo of cheating him to the tune of ₹10.55lakh on the pretext of offering a contract to hire a luxury car in a starred hotel.

During the investigation, the police stumbled upon their criminal background wherein Dhawaskar pretended to be the IAS officer’s driver and took money from several gullible job seekers.

Accused promsied the victims of recruiting in government departments

“The accused had promised the victims to get them recruited in government departments. Through this modus operandi, the accused collected ₹2.12 crore approx from them,” the police said, adding the accused were in hiding after the complaint but were traced through intelligence reports and subsequently arrested for the offense.