﻿Goa: Two dead bodies found in Anjuna

Mapusa: Bodies of men were found at two different locations in Anjuna on Tuesday. In both cases, police have registered an unnatural death.

One body was found in Chapora while the second one was found stuck in rocks at Vagator.



Anjuna Police informed that they received a call from Chapora coastal police informing them about one unknown male body of around 35 years found near the Chapora jetty.



Anjuna police team went to the spot and fished out the body.

Police conducted the panchanama and sent the body to Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim for preservation. Police have ruled out foul play in the case.



In the evening, Anjuna Police received another call of a body found stuck among the rocks at Vagator.



The body was fully decomposed.



The body was removed and after conducting panchanama and shifted to GMC.



Police said no external injury was found on the body.



Anjuna police registered an offence and are investigating further.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:30 AM IST