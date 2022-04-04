﻿Goa: Two booked for assaulting a man in Mapusa

Two youth have been booked for assaulting a person at Ektanagar, Mapusa on Sunday evening. The accused, who used a hockey stick and an iron rod to carry out the attack, are absconding, police informed.

The victim has been identified as Shailesh Satalia. The incident took place at around 7.15 pm.

Prakash Talwar, Sunil Talwar, Sanjay Talwar, Irfan Sheikh and others have been identified as accused. The accused also damaged the victim's four-wheeler.

Mapusa Police registered a case under sections 504, 341, 326, 427, 506 (2) and 34 of the IPC. Police are investigating further.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:39 AM IST