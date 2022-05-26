Goa: Truck runs over senior citizen at Chimbel, locals block road in protest

Representative Image |

Old Goa: Furious locals blocked the road twice at the dreaded Chimbel junction in protest after a senior citizen was fatally knocked down by a lorry as he was crossing the road on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late evening when Venkatesh Karapurkar was crossing the road to go home. The lorry ran over Karapurkar killing him on the spot.

After the incident, the Old Goa police arrived on the spot, conducted the panchanama and sent the body to the GMC.

However, agitated by the death of the elderly citizen, villagers blocked the road demanding the authorities concerned to give them concrete assurance on resolving the issue of the dangerous junction.

The locals also gave half an hour for the authorities to assure them. When the senior officials failed to turn up, the locals blocked the road a second time.

After an assurance by Tiswadi Mamlatdar and PWD officials that a speed breaker would be installed and a meeting will be held on Thursday at 11 am, locals agreed to allow the traffic to continue.

St Cruz MLA Rudolf Fernandes said all officials would attend the meeting and a decision would be taken on the overbridge.

“Also, an alternate road will be built through the area where a house was demolished for the same,” Fernandes added.

