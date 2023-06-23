Goa: Tributes Pour In As Scientist Dr Jaivant Cremated

People from all walks of life bid adieu to noted scientist, Dr Jaivant Sardesai, father of Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai, as he mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Margao crematorium on Thursday evening.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, his Ministerial colleagues, Union Minister Sripad Naik, MLAs and citizens paid tributes to Dr Jaivant and offered condolences to the Sardesai family.

After paying tributes to the departed scientist, the Chief Minister offered his condolences to MLA Vijay Sardesai and family members. The Chief Minister later told the media that Dr Jaivant was one of the best scientist and had worked in the research and social field. “His role and contribution to society must have also influenced his son Vijai to go into the social field,” the Chief Minister said.

Union Minister Sripad Naik said Dr Jaivant Sardesai had love for the country and the society, adding that the future generation should take inspiration from such leaders for their immense contribution to society.

Power Minister Ramkrishna Dhavalikar said late Dr Jaivant played his due role as an educationist being the administrator of a reputed education society. Saying that Dr Jaivant had made immense contribution to Konkani language, Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik called for construction of a Konkani bhavan as a tribute to Dr Jaivant.

Prashant Naik said Dr Jaivant popularly called as Aku has been a part and parcel of Konkani movement as well as the youth movement.

Ministers Govind Gaude, MLAs Aleixo Sequeira, Ulhas Tuenkar, former Dy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar and citizens from all walks of life paid tributes to the departed scientist.