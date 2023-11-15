 ﻿Goa: Tree Falls, Damages House And Blocks Pathway In Neturlim
﻿Goa: Tree Falls, Damages House And Blocks Pathway In Neturlim

The tree fell directly on the railings which were recently installed as part of the village beautification project by a private company

Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
SANGUEM: The pathway leading to Kasabwada in Neturlim village was blocked for several hours in the morning after a huge mango tree fell across the pathway.

The tree also damaged a portion of the Mangalore-tiled roof of a house owned by Alex Rodrigues.

The tree fell directly on the railings which were recently installed as part of the village beautification project by a private company. The pathway was widely used by the villagers to go to the rivulet to wash clothes.

A team from the Fire and Emergency Services, Curchorem led by D G Naik rushed to the site of the incident and cleared the pathway.

The team had to be extra cautious while clearing the tree as it was totally leaning towards the railings and the railings had to be protected before the tree was cut and removed.

