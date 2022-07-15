Goa: Tree falls damage power lines in Agassaim, leads to power outages

The Goan Network/@Manuel Vaz

A couple of incidents of tree falls were reported in Agassaim on Thursday, which damaged power lines and led to power outages in the respective areas.

In the first incident, a mango tree fell on the power lines at Sulabhat on Thursday morning, in which a portion of the compound wall was also damaged.

The Old Goa fire personnel rushed to the site and cleared the fallen tree. The power staff later relaid the power lines to restore power in the affected area.

In the second incident, a huge tamarind tree fell on the power lines behind the Agassaim police station.

At the time of going to the press, the Old Goa firemen were at the site clearing the fallen tree.