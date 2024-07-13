 Goa Transport Minister Rebukes RTO Officials For Lax Enforcement Of Motor Vehicle Regulations
Goa Transport Minister Rebukes RTO Officials For Lax Enforcement Of Motor Vehicle Regulations

“It looks like the police department has taken over the enforcement drive whereas our officials are missing in action. We need to do our job and take it seriously,” he said.

Updated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 04:37 PM IST
File Photo

Panaji: Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho seemed visibly upset with RTO officials for failing to enforce the Motor Vehicle regulations on the roads while reminding them of their duty to regain respect for themselves and their department.

Speaking at the launch of eight enforcement vehicles to RTOs, Godinho criticized the absence of RTO officials on the roads to curb traffic violations and ensure road discipline.

“It looks like the police department has taken over the enforcement drive whereas our officials are missing in action. We need to do our job and take it seriously,” he said.

Godinho observed that this lack of presence has diminished public fear of RTO officials and traffic laws. "The situation is such that people do whatever they want on the road without regard for the law. There was some fear for RTO officials once upon a time but not now,” he slammed, directing them to follow strict discipline in order to restore respect for themselves and their department.

The minister also maintained that proper enforcement would reduce road accidents. “Enforcement is our job. Somehow, we have forgotten that,” he commented.

