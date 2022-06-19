Goa transport minister: KTC has no sufficient buses to meet requirement | ANI

Margao: In a startling revelation, Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Saturday conceded that the Kadamba Transport Corporation neither has adequate number of buses to meet the requirements nor it has the funds to go in for new buses.

He told the media on the sidelines of the Goa Revolution Day function at the Lohia Maidan, Margao on Saturday that the KTC is operating its entire fleet on the roads, serving various routes.

He sought to blame the Covid-19 pandemic for the present situation on the ground, saying the private sector has not been ready to operate on the roads since the pandemic. “The KTC is struggling to meet the situation, but there are not many buses which can meet the requirements nor funds to purchase new buses. The KTC is offering maximum services to the people of Goa at the moment,” he said.

The Transport Minister was reacting to a query from the scribe over the sorry state of public transport, especially pertaining to transportation of school children. “We are studying the matter carefully. We have received a notice from the Commission for the protection of Child rights. Let me see what best I can do,” he said, while admitting that he is grappling with the problem of public transport.

When asked to comment on the status of the High Security Registration Plates, Mauvin said the government was mandated to go in for the HSRP, promising to rectify shortcomings, if any, in respect of the registration plates.