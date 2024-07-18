Goa Tragedy: Scooterist Crushed To Death After Being Run Over By Oncoming Truck In Piliem-Dharbandora; Driver Surrenders

Ponda: A scooterist died on the spot after he was run over by a truck near Government Primary School, Piliem-Dharbandora on Wednesday.

About The Accident

Subhelal Jak Singh, a resident of Kasalle in Piliem, was pronounced dead at the scene after the scooter he was riding, bearing registration number GA-05-Q-1170, collided with an oncoming truck with registration number GA-05-T-1390.

The impact threw all three occupants of the scooter onto the road, tragically leading to Subhelal Jak Singh's demise when the truck's tyre ran over him. Singh's son Saish Jak Singh and a labourer Dharmender were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the Primary Health Centre, Piliem.

Truck Driver Surrenders Himself To The Police

Following the incident, the truck driver, identified as Vaikunth Nilkanth Naik, aged 54 and a resident of Tiral-Usgaon, surrendered himself to the police. Police Inspector Tushar Lotlikar and Sub-Inspector Sanket Talkar conducted the panchnama at the accident site.

Meanwhile, after the accident, Dharbandoda Panchayat Sarpanch Balaji alias Vinayak Gawas rushed to the spot. He said accidents occur as many trucks transport a large amount of gravel on the narrow roads in the area. The locals have demanded to stop the gravel transport to ensure the safety of the student community in the village.