Goa: Traffic police to not issue fines for vehicles in no-parking zone outside South district hospital

In an interesting development, the traffic police has decided not to issue fines for vehicles parked in the no parking zone outside the Hospicio South Goa district hospital pending completion of the parking lot inside the hospital premises.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic Dharmesh Angle told The Goan that the decision has been taken since there’s no provision for vehicular parking for patients and visitors inside the district hospital complex.

In the absence of parking provision at the state-of-the-art district hospital, patients and visitors are being left with no option but to park along the main road in front of the hospital, besides the road leading to the Presentation Convent School.

DySP Angle told The Goan that the issue of parking was discussed with the district authorities and it has been decided that vehicles parked alongside the roads outside the district hospital should not be imposed penalties as per the new fine structure under the Motor Vehicle Act.

He, however, made it clear that the police would crack a whip against the unauthorized and haphazard parking along the roadsides once the parking lot on the rear side of the hospital takes shape.

DySP Angle further said that the traffic department has discussed with the district authorities a plan to streamline traffic at the entry to the Presentation convent school road, adjoining the district hospital.

Meanwhile, Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) general manager Jude Carvalho told The Goan that work on the parking lot behind the district hospital complex has commenced. He said the parking lot will accommodate around 80 cars, besides over 100 motorcycles at a time.

Jude further said the GSIDC will take up the development of a parking facility in front of the district hospital in the road setback once the PWD, sewerage department lay the underground sewage line.

In another development, Deputy Collector Roshell Fernandes has dashed off a letter to the PWD Principal Chief Engineer regarding parking woes, pedestrian death near the Hospicio South Goa district hospital and the traffic chaos around the hospital.

The letter was written to the PWD following a representation received by GOACAN highlighting the state of affairs outside the hospital complex.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:47 AM IST