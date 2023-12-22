Goa: Traffic Police Books 30 Cases In 2 Hours In Special Drive At Verna

The Goan Network

Vasco: Considering a rise in road mishaps during the festive season and the year end, Vasco Traffic Cell led by PI Shailesh Narvekar carried out a special drive at Birla Cross junction and booked 30 cases in 2 hours on Wednesday night.

PI Narvekar informed media that the drive was carried out between 11 pm and 1 am.

“In a stretch of two hours, we managed to book 24 cases of Motor Act violations and we even managed to book 6 cases of drunken driving. We have now decided that we will carry out such drives at various locations till the year end,” said PI Narvekar.