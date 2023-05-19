Goa: Traffic disrupted for hours as heavy vehicle struggles to maneuver at Balli underpass

Traffic on the National Highway 66 was disrupted for around two hours on early Thursday morning at Balli after a heavy duty vehicle carrying parts of an aircraft could not maneuver through the road underpass.

The incident is believed to have occurred shortly after dawn at around 6.30 when the heavy duty vehicle carrying the aircraft part was heading towards Karwar, when the vehicle could not maneuver through the underpass.

For around two hours, traffic on the NH66 was disrupted as the heavy traffic could ply only through a single lane in the underpass as the second lane was blocked by the ill-fated vehicle.

The Cuncolim police immediately deployed police personnel at the road underpass at Balli after reports spoke of a number of vehicles including buses stranded on both sides of the underpass.

Cuncolim police station in-charge, PI Tukaram Chawan informed that the heavy duty vehicle, which started its journey from the Naval base at Vasco was heading to Nipani via Karwar when the driver found it difficult to maneuver at the road underpass. “The vehicle neither hit the underpass nor was stuck inside, but the driver found it difficult to navigate through the underpass,” PI Chawan.