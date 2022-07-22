Goa: Traditional fishermen cry foul over sewage discharge at Benaulim beach

The Goan

Benaulim beach witnessed an uproar after a group of traditional fishermen cried foul over the discharge of sewage water into the sea.

The incident triggered outrage and condemnation as the video of the sewage scattered on the beach went viral.

The fishermen pointed out that the authorities take serious cognizance of the issues since the law mandates disposal of sewage in safe manner. “How can the business establishments discharge the sewage into the sea,” the fishermen demanded to know as they showed a pipe laid to discharge the sewage waters.

They pointed out that discharge of the sewage in the sea on the eve of the commencement of the fishing season will pose nuisance to the fishermen. The fishermen have called for stern action against the establishments violating the provision concerning sewage disposal. “The traditional fishermen are all bracing up for the new season with country made boats. And, here on the beach lies the sewage,” another fisherman pointed out.