Goa To Mandate Registration Of All Garbage Contractors With GWMC To Curb Illegal Dumping

Mapusa: In a decisive move to tackle the pervasive issue of illegal garbage dumping, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that all contractors responsible for lifting garbage in Goa must henceforth be registered with the Goa Waste Management Corporation (GWMC).

This measure aims to streamline garbage collection processes and enforce stringent actions against illegal waste disposal.

CM Pramod Sawant Addresses Concerns

During the Question Hour in the House, Chief Minister Sawant addressed concerns raised by Cortalim MLA Anton Vas and other legislators regarding the rampant illegal dumping of waste in open spaces. The legislators highlighted that contractors were flagrantly discarding waste without facing any repercussions.

Sawant assured the House that the government is committed to taking strict action against offenders. “All garbage contractors will have to mandatorily register with the GWMC. This includes private contractors who collect waste from hotels and factories. The government is going to take tough action against illegal garbage dumping,” Sawant emphasized.

The discussion was sparked by MLA Anton Vas, who recounted an incident in his constituency where a truck was caught red-handed dumping waste in an open spot. Despite this, no action was taken against the truck owner, causing frustration among locals.

Statement Of Waste Management Minister Atanasio Monseratte

Responding to this, Waste Management Minister, Atanasio (Babush) Monseratte, informed the House that the truck driver responsible for the illegal dumping had been identified and fined. Additionally, the truck was seized. However, the vehicle was later released by a court after the driver paid a bond of Rs 4 lakh.

Read Also Goa: Members Of Opposition Accuse Govt Of Sacrificing State Rivers For Nationalisation

Vas pointed out that the illegally dumped garbage remained at the site, questioning who was responsible for its removal. Minister Monseratte clarified that it was the local panchayat's responsibility to lift the waste.

However, Chief Minister Sawant intervened, stating that the waste should be removed by a registered contractor, further reinforcing the need for mandatory registration with the GWMC.

Leader of Opposition, Yuri Alemao, raised concerns about the delayed construction of a construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant in Bicholim. The plant, proposed in 2020, has yet to be established due to ongoing litigation over the site.

Monseratte assured the House that the legal issues would soon be resolved, allowing the C&D plant to be set up in Bicholim. The plant is expected to play a crucial role in managing the increasing volume of construction and demolition waste in the State.