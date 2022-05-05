Goa: To boost happiness levels, state takes the online route

Panaji: In a bid to boost the ease of living and increase the happiness index of the Goans in the State, the government on Wednesday launched another online service.

Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant launched the “Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) in-collaboration with TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. for water supply Bill Payment at PWD, Head Office, Altinho.

Such an online bill payment service was also initiated in the Electricity Department where bills were accepted at 80 places across Goa.

“Online bill payment saves time and energy and people do not have to stand in long queues waiting for their turn to pay the bill every month. After the Power department now the PWD department has launched the service for the public,” CM said, adding, “the government aims at offering the ease of living to the people in Goa and thus increasing their happiness index.”

Coincidently, it was Nilesh Cabral as the Power minister who took initiative to start the online bill payment service in the Power department and now, as the PWD minister Nilesh Cabral has undertaken the responsibility to offer similar service in this department as well, Sawant said. Both the services are initiated with a tie-up with the TJSP Bank.

Chief minister further added that the government has not stopped the scheme of offering 16,000 litres of water free to the people of Goa.

“There are 3.5 lakh meters across Goa and out of these 1.30 lakh people are getting free water. For an average family 16 tonnes of water is enough, however if people have one meter which supplies water to four-five rental families, then the consumption of water increases and accordingly the amount in the bills also rise,” he said.

He lauded Cabral for resolving this problem in apartments, and stressed again that the free supply of 16,000 litres of water has not been stopped by the department.

“The scheme aimed at ‘Save water, get water free’ and Cabral has been successful in carrying out this free service to help increase ease of living. The government plans to introduce more such schemes for allowing the ease of living to the people in Goa and thus increasing their happiness index,” stated Sawant.

The online bill payment services are steps to make Goa self-dependent. The government is taking these steps towards ‘Swampurna Goa 2.0 as the second tenure of 2.0 has started, said Sawant.

He also mentioned the Tourism Minister Rohan Khaute, has announced plans to make all permissions online so that maximum number of people can benefit from government schemes.

Currently 121 schemes are available online in the State and 15 lakh people have already benefited from them. We are planning to introduce online services in maximum departments for maximum services where public intervention is more. All this is for increasing the happiness index in Goa, assured the Chief Minister.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:48 AM IST