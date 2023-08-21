Goa: Tiger Reserve Plan Has Hit Mhadei Project, Says Minister Prahlad Joshi

Tiger Reserve Plan Has Hit Mhadei Project Says, Minister Prahlad Joshi | The Goan Network

Belagavi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Sunday said the Centre is committed to the Kalsa-Bhandura water diversion project, but the proposal for a tiger reserve in Goa and other issues before the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal is causing obstacles in implementation of the project.

Joshi was speaking to media near his residence after protesting farmers from North Karnataka marched to his residence at Hubballi seeking early forest and ecological clearances for execution of the work of the project. They later submitted a memorandum to him for the implementation of the project at the earliest.

Union Minister Joshi was, however, not available for comments when The Goan tried to contact him on Sunday.

Kalsa-Bhandura water diversion project

Demanding the immediate implementation of the Kalsa-Bhandura water diversion project and other demands scores of farmers held a protest in Hubballi on Saturday. The protests were held by Malaprabha-Mhadei --Kalasa Bhandura Raita Horata Samiti, Navalgund.

Protesting farmers held demonstrations at various places

Protesting farmers first held a demonstration at Kittur Chennamma Circle, Hubballi, and then proceeded to the residence of Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, where they again staged a demonstration.

Raising slogans against the delay in granting requisite clearances for the Kalsa-Bhandura project, the farmers said that despite an over four-decade-long agitation, the issue had not been resolved yet. They said although several months had passed after approval for the DPR (Detailed Project Report), clearances had not been given by the Union government for initiating the work.